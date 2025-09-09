SHOCKING Video: Woman's Body Carried On Bike To Cremation Ground In Kausambi; Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt

Woman's body being carried on motorcycle to a cremation ground in UP's Kausambi (Screengrab) | X

Kausambi: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Kausambi district, where a woman's body was transported on a motorcycle to a cremation ground due to the unavailability of a hearse. The incident was recorded by a commuter when the body was being taken on the bike to the Sato Ghat cremation ground.

Soon, a video of the incident went viral on social media. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his X handle and slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Here Is The Viral Video:

Welcome to World's Fourth Largest Economy



In Kaushambi, #UttarPradesh Woman's Body is Transported on a Bike due to Unavailability of Ambulance.#VicePresidentElection pic.twitter.com/0V4LZBe58T — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) September 8, 2025

"What could be more shameful than this. There is nothing more to say to either the Chief Minister or the Health Minister," Yadav said in his X post.

Screenshot of Akhilesh Yadav's X post |

However, The Free Press Journal could independently verify the authenticity of the video. The deceased has been identified as Buddharani. She was a resident of Mohabbatpur Jeeta village in Kausambi district. Buddharani died under mysterious circumstances, reported NDTV.

The woman's relatives alleged that she was being murdered. The police handed her body to her relatives after the postmortem. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

As per the reports, the husband and son work in private jobs in UP's Ghaziabad. The family of Buddharani alleged that her body was being transported on a bike as a hearse was not available.

After the video went viral, district magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi had launched a probe into the matter. Hulgi sought a report from the concerned officials.

Man Carries Wife's Body On Bike In Nagpur:

A similar incident surfaced from Nagpur, where a man transported the body of his deceased wife after tying it to his motorcycle, allegedly due to a lack of assistance from passersby. The traffic incident took place last month. The woman, identified as Gyarsi Amit Yadav, died instantly after being hit by a speeding truck. Her husband, Amit Yadav, said he was left helpless after repeated pleas for help went unanswered. The couple, originally from Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, had been residing in Lonara, near Koradi, Nagpur, for the past decade.