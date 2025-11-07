Rajasthan Govt Orders Mandatory Eye Tests For Drivers Above 45 After Spike In Road Accidents |

Jaipur: Following a series of road accident deaths in Rajasthan in the past month, the state government has come up with measures like a compulsory eye test for drivers above the age of 45 to striingent action in the cases of drinking and driving.

The order issued by the home department of the state has assigned responsibilities to concerned departments to ensure the implementation of road safety measures.

The Health Department has been ordered to conduct a month-long eye test campaign for the drivers above the age of 45 years and to take action on the doctors who are issuing false vision certificates to drivers.

Along with this, a lane driving system will be implemented on all six-lane highways. The police have been designated as the nodal agency and field coordinator for the road safety campaign.

The police have been asked to take strict action in the cases of drunk driving and high-speed driving as well. The license of such drivers will be suspended.

At the same time, the Public Works Department (PWD) and NHAI have been ordered to close all unauthorized cuts on all state and national highways within 15 days as part of the road safety measures.

Besides this, action against overloading, vehicles entering the no-entry zone, and illegal eateries on highways has also been ordered.

The government has asked the transport companies to adhere to the norms regarding working hours and the rest period of the drivers. The Labor Department has been assigned the responsibility for this.

These measures have come into force due to the loss of around 100 human lives in different road accidents during the past month in the state due to the alleged negligence of concerned departments.