Former Congress MLA Booked For Damaging Road Divider In Kerala’s Thrissur

A former Congress MLA, Anil Akkara, has been booked for allegedly damaging a road divider in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Friday. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by EKK Infrastructure, the contractor handling the Public Works Department’s (PWD) road improvement project in the area.

According to the FIR, the incident caused damage estimated at Rs 19,160 and was carried out with the intent to destroy public property. The dispute reportedly arose after the PWD closed a U-turn on the Thrissur–Kuttippuram State Highway near the Muthuvara Sri Mahadeva Temple as part of an ongoing redevelopment project.

Due to the closure, vehicles coming from Thrissur must now travel a longer distance before taking a U-turn to reach the temple. Officials stated that the divider was constructed to ensure road safety and prevent vehicles from deviating from the route.

Anil Akkara, opposing the move, arrived at the spot, took a hammer from workers, and allegedly broke the newly built divider, claiming it was causing major inconvenience to temple devotees coming from Thrissur.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) criticised Akkara’s actions, alleging that he acted out of “political vengeance.”