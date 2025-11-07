VIDEO: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP Of Betraying Bihar, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Keep Its Promises

Mallikarjun Kharge |

Sasaram: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises in Bihar, asserting that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc government will implement whatever it has promised in its manifesto.

Addressing a public rally in Chenari assembly segment, Kharge alleged, "Modi ji does not hesitate to lie; his friend Amit Shah is also like him." "Modi ji said a katta (countrymade handgun) was put on Congress' temple by the RJD to steal the CM candidature from the Congress. Actually, it is the BJP which is the real thief," he added.

He also accused the BJP of misleading the people, claiming that the party has failed to deliver on commitments such as providing Rs 2 crore annually to farmers and one crore houses for the poor.

"Modi ji said he will give Rs 2 crore each year to farmers. Did he? No. He said he will give 1 crore houses to the poor. Did he? No," the Congress leader claimed.

Kharge also criticised the NDA leadership for targeting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying, "Nehru ji gave the country HMT, BHEL and many other factories and industries. But the BJP has only erected an army of RSS to run the country on the basis of Manusmriti." Kharge claimed that the Congress is "committed to safeguarding democracy, justice and fraternity" and that it works for "farmers, Dalits, women and backward classes" instead of focussing on "securing the chair." "Nitish ji gave women a debt of Rs 10,000 and asked for votes in return. What is he actually concerned with - votes or uplift of women?", Kharge asked.

He alleged that there has been no development in Bihar in 20 years of Nitish Kumar's rule.

Kharge said the INDIA bloc has decided to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister to curb unemployment, stop outmigration, and ensure rural development.

He pledged that an INDIA bloc government would provide a job in every household, regularise Jeevika workers, give Rs 2,500 monthly to women, and provide 200 units of free electricity.

