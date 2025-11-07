'Do Not Fall Prey To Those Who Mislead People': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Warns People Before Next Polls

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar | X @NitishKumar

Patna: Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar on Friday warned people “not to fall prey to those who mislead people with false, misleading, and imaginary promises.”

“We will continue to provide jobs and employment to the youth of the state because we deliver on our promises,” he asserted in a long post on ‘X’.

वर्ष 2005 से पहले के वो दिन आप सबको याद होंगे, जब बिहार में बेरोजगारी चरम पर थी। नौकरी और रोजगार के अभाव में राज्य के युवा जहां-तहां भटक रहे थे। युवा वर्ग के सामने नौकरी और रोजगार को लेकर अंधकार छाया हुआ था। तत्कालीन सरकार की युवाओं को नौकरी और रोजगार देने को लेकर नीति और नीयत… pic.twitter.com/FSsH1yIy78 — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2025

“You all remember the days before 2005, when unemployment was at its peak in Bihar. The state's youth were wandering aimlessly, seeking jobs. The prospects for employment were shrouded in darkness. The then government's policies and intentions regarding providing jobs to the youth were unclear. At that time, no recruitments were open in any department.”

“Even when openings were made, those in power would manipulate them. Land was often obtained in exchange for jobs. The situation was such that the state's youth were forced to wander from door to door in search of employment and migrate to other states. At that time, the state's governance system had deteriorated so much that when Bihari youth went to other states for employment, they were looked down upon and faced various forms of torture.”

“Outside the state, youth were ridiculed for their Bihari identity. People outside the state were forced to hide their identities, as being called a Bihari at that time was considered a matter of humiliation. So many young people crossed the eligibility age for jobs, waiting for jobs for a long. These days, these same people (RJD and its allies) are misleading and spreading confusion among the state's youth in the name of government jobs and employment. I want to tell you all that these people are simply lying; they have neither a policy nor a solid basis for providing jobs and employment to the youth.”

He also listed out his government`s several initiatives for the growth of Bihar and development of various sections of the society.

In a separate social media post, Nitish thanked people for the record voting in the first phase of the assembly election.

पहले चरण में रिकॉर्ड मतदान के लिए बिहार के लोगों का हृदय से धन्यवाद। पिछले वर्षों में बिहार ने अभूतपूर्व तरक्की की है। अब समय है बिहार को सबसे ज्यादा विकसित राज्यों की श्रेणी में शामिल करने का।



लोकतंत्र में मतदान केवल हमारा अधिकार ही नहीं, दायित्व भी है। बिहार के लोगों से आग्रह… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 7, 2025

In a post on ‘X, Nitish said, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bihar for the record voting in the first phase. In the past years, Bihar has made unprecedented progress. Now is the time to include Bihar in the category of the most developed states. In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty.”

“I appeal to the people of Bihar to vote with the same enthusiasm in the second phase on November 11, so that Bihar progresses further. Let there be respect for all, development for all,” he added.

Bihar recorded the highest ever voter turnout of 64.66 percent in the first phase of the assembly election, held on Thursday. As many as 121 constituencies spread over 18 districts went to the polls in the first phase.