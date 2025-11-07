Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council Elections To Be Held On December 3

Lai Autonomous District Council Elections To Be Held On December 3 |

Aizawl: The Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram will go to polls on December 3, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

State Election Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana told reporters that voting for the 25-member council will be held across 111 polling stations from 7 am to 4 pm.

Re-poll, if required, will be held on December 4, while counting of votes will take place on December 9, he said.

The last date for filing nominations is November 14, while nominees can withdraw their candidatures by November 17, he said.

According to the election commissioner, a total of 56,873 voters, including 29,019 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the LADC polls, where Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used.

With 3,993 voters, Sakeilut constituency has the highest number of electorate, while Cheural has the least at 1,381 voters, he said.

Hmawngbuchhuah polling station, the southern tip of Mizoram on the Indo-Myanmar border, has only a single voter, he said.

The LADC is one of the three ADCs in the southern part of Mizoram, which was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule for the Lai tribal people. The other two ADCs are Mara ADC in Siaha district and Chakma ADC in Lawngtlai district.

In the last LADC polls held on December 4, 2020, Mizo National Front (MNF), then the ruling party in the state, won a majority by winning 20 out of 25 seats, while BJP and Congress bagged one each and three independent candidates were also elected.

