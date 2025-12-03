 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Declare Hinjawadi School Bomb Email ‘A Hoax’; Search For Sender Continues
After around three hours of intense investigation, vacating the school premises and the efforts of over 20 policemen, officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have confirmed that the mail was indeed a hoax

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Declare Hinjawadi School Bomb Email ‘A Hoax’; Search For Sender Continues | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Hinjawadi IT Park went into a full panic mode on Wednesday afternoon as it was reported that the prestigious Mahindra International School in Hinjawadi Phase 1 had received an email about a bomb threat. After around three hours of intense investigation, vacating the school premises and the efforts of over 20 policemen, officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have confirmed that the mail was indeed a hoax.

Police Inspector (Crime) Rushikesh Ghadge had told The Free Press Journal, “The mail was received by the school administration in the morning, and they informed the control room about it. Officials from Hinjawadi Police Station, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad conducted a probe of the premises of the Mahindra International School.”

Confirming the email was a hoax, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, told The FPJ, “A full round investigation of over three hours was conducted by Hinjawadi Police, BDDS and the dog squad. No bomb was found. It has been confirmed that the mail was just a hoax meant to panic the situation.”

Sr PI Pandhare further said, “The principal of the school received the mail on Wednesday morning. She informed the police. We first vacated the premises. The students were sent home; meanwhile, the teachers and other staff waited. We even questioned them, but still, the email sender is unknown.”

Police officials denied sharing the email ID, saying it caused a disturbance in the investigation; however, they claimed that the Cyber Police Station will investigate this matter further. “We have started an investigation. We have provided the email ID to the concerned platform, and further probes are underway,” said an official from the Cyber Police Station.

About Mahindra International School

Mahindra International School (MIS), formerly known as Mercedes-Benz International School (MBIS), located in Hinjawadi, Pune, is a co-educational day-cum-residential institution offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. With about 230 students, MIS follows the IB Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma programmes. According to their official website, the school focuses on a supportive, intellectually stimulating environment that builds critical thinking, problem-solving and independent learning.

The school claims that it has a well-equipped campus that includes classrooms, labs, a two-storey library, music rooms, sports grounds and a swimming pool. A medical room with regular doctor visits and a tie-up with a nearby hospital ensures student safety. MIS also emphasises sports, cultural activities, clubs and structured weekend outings for holistic development.

