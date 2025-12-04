Nashik: Bhushan Londhe, Prime Accused In Satpur Firing, Arrested Near Nepal Border |

Nashik: Bhushan Prakash Londhe, the prime accused in the Satpur Aura Bar firing case, has finally been arrested. A team of the Nashik Crime Branch detained Bhushan near the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. He had been absconding for the last two months.



During the arrest operation, upon sensing police presence, Bhushan attempted to escape by jumping from a height, resulting in fractures in both his legs. Despite being seriously injured, he was taken into custody. Bhushan is the son of former RPI corporator Prakash Londhe, who is already under arrest in the same case. Bhushan will soon be brought to Nashik and presented before the court.



There are several serious cases registered against Bhushan Londhe at various police stations in Nashik, including murder, attempted murder, grievous assault, and property grabbing. He is the main accused in the Aura Bar firing case. Complaints had also been filed alleging that the Londhe father-son duo spread terror under the guise of organised crime and issued threats to many people.





In the Satpur area, illegal activities carried out from an unauthorised office set up by the Londhe family had created an atmosphere of fear among locals. During the investigation, a police raid on this office even uncovered an underground tunnel.