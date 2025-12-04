 Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case

Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case

A defamation case has been filed in the court against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly defaming Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate. In this connection, Rohit Pawar has been ordered to appear before the Nashik court on December 9.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case | PTI

Nashik: A defamation case has been filed in the court against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly defaming Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate. In this connection, Rohit Pawar has been ordered to appear before the Nashik court on December 9.

During a session of the Legislative Council, Rohit Pawar had accused Manikrao Kokate, who was then the Agriculture Minister, of playing the online gambling game ‘Online Rummy’ on his mobile phone while the House proceedings were underway. Pawar had posted a video on social media alleging that Kokate was playing a card game on his mobile.

Following widespread criticism related to the video, Kokate was transferred from the Agriculture Ministry and given charge of the Sports Ministry. Claiming that the video was fake and misleading, Kokate filed a defamation suit against Rohit Pawar in the Nashik court.

Read Also
Nashik: EOW Arrests Ex-Deputy Director Of Education Nitin Upasani In Shalarth ID Scam
article-image


Earlier, the court had directed the police to investigate the matter. Now, the court has instructed MLA Rohit Pawar to appear in person and present his defense. Consequently, Rohit Pawar must appear before the Nashik court on December 9.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Nearing Completion, Likely To Open In May 2026

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Nearing Completion, Likely To Open In May 2026

Punekars Question Government Officials After Series of High-Profile Scams

Punekars Question Government Officials After Series of High-Profile Scams

Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case

Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case

Nashik: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Buses To Borivali, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nashik: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Buses To Borivali, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nandurbar: 300-Year-Old Chetak Festival Begins In Sarangkheda; Over 2,200 Horses Registered

Nandurbar: 300-Year-Old Chetak Festival Begins In Sarangkheda; Over 2,200 Horses Registered