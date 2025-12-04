Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case | PTI

Nashik: A defamation case has been filed in the court against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar for allegedly defaming Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate. In this connection, Rohit Pawar has been ordered to appear before the Nashik court on December 9.



During a session of the Legislative Council, Rohit Pawar had accused Manikrao Kokate, who was then the Agriculture Minister, of playing the online gambling game ‘Online Rummy’ on his mobile phone while the House proceedings were underway. Pawar had posted a video on social media alleging that Kokate was playing a card game on his mobile.



Following widespread criticism related to the video, Kokate was transferred from the Agriculture Ministry and given charge of the Sports Ministry. Claiming that the video was fake and misleading, Kokate filed a defamation suit against Rohit Pawar in the Nashik court.





Earlier, the court had directed the police to investigate the matter. Now, the court has instructed MLA Rohit Pawar to appear in person and present his defense. Consequently, Rohit Pawar must appear before the Nashik court on December 9.