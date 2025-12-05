Teachers Protest At Pune Collector's Office: Challenge TET Mandate, Recruitment Freeze |

Several teaching staff staged a protest at the district collector's office on Friday over the mandatory TET requirement and the 2024 Sancha Manayata (staff approval) policy in the sector. Protesting against the decision, more than 10000 teaching staff united in Pune district, including government and aided private schools.

More than 80,000 government and aided private schools across the state remained shut today following a statewide strike called by teachers’ organisations. This agitation has intensified the conflict between the administration and teachers’ MLAs. Teachers’ unions have demanded an immediate cancellation of the 2024 staff approval policy and clarity on the mandatory TET rule, which they say has created confusion and insecurity among experienced teachers.

According to the unions, the TET mandate has put the jobs of several veteran teachers at risk. One of the teachers speaking to FPJ highlights, “The rule is injustice for us who have given more than 30 years of our lives in the teaching sector. Physical facilities are not available within the schools.”

Another teacher from Chhatrapati Vidyalaya in Shirur Taluka expressed, “Since 2005, no vacancy has been initiated by the government; the required seats should be fulfilled.”

Anjum Prakash, another teacher, said, “Instead of recruiting the staff, the government is working to remove the existing staff. The government should analyse the ratio of teaching staff and students studying in various schools and colleges. Has the department done any research regarding this before implementing the new rules?”

A female teaching staff in PMC school said, “Our first demand is to remove the requirement of TET from the eligibility section.”

The protest has gained further momentum with support from Opposition parties as well as teacher-MLAs from the ruling alliance, putting the government in a tight spot. Meanwhile, the administration has issued a circular warning that participating teachers will face salary deductions. Teachers’ organisations have strongly opposed the move, claiming the decision was taken without any discussion.

Sangita Shinde, a leader of one of the unions, criticised the administration for issuing the order unilaterally. She said, “Salary deduction will not be tolerated. We urged CM Fadanvis to intervene in the matter.”