ANiS Holds Collective Protest Against Tapovan Tree Felling In Nashik

Nashik: Members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) have been involved in the agitation against the Tapovan tree cutting right from the beginning. However, on Tuesday, ANiS organised a collective protest at Tapovan.



Writer Uttam Kamble and retired IAS officer B. G. Wagh highlighted the importance of forest ecosystems by referring to nature, natural habitats, and harmonious coexistence with the environment. They emphasized that saving the existing forests and greenery is in our hands, and mass awareness is essential for achieving this.



On this occasion, the special environmental issue of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Patrika was released at the hands of the dignitaries. The cover of this issue features the abhang of Saint Tukaram Maharaj on “Vrukhshavalli,” symbolizing the spiritual and cultural connection with nature. The edition has been designed with the concept of environmental consciousness at its core.



The publication event was intentionally organized in the company of trees to create environmental awareness.



Following this, activists recited poems on trees, had a van-bhojan (forest meal) under the trees, and conducted awareness activities on the importance of trees.



The participants included Dr T. R. Ghorane, Krishna Chandgude, Prof. Dr. Sudesh Ghoderao, Rajendra Fegade, Pralhad Mistri, Prof. Asha Landge, Arun Ghoderao, Komal Varde, Vijay Bagul, Vijay Khanderao, Dr Silkesha Ahire, Vijaya Ghorane, Vidya Chandgude, Advocate Sameer Shinde, Sunil Gaikwad, and others.