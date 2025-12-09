 Sadhus, Administration Join Hands To Plan Safe Kumbh Mela In Nashik
Sadhus and mahants also assured that they will fully cooperate with the administration to ensure that Nashik’s glory reaches the world through the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: The Maharashtra government is planning to make the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar safe, accident-free, technology-driven and environmentally friendly. For this, the guidance of sadhus and mahants is extremely important. Their suggestions will certainly be taken into consideration, assured Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.

Sadhus, saints and mahants also assured that they will fully cooperate with the administration to ensure that Nashik’s glory reaches the world through the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

A meeting was organised on Monday at the Rasaheb Thorat Hall by the Kumbh Mela Development Authority. Singh expressed his views during this meeting. Deputy Collector Ravindra Bharde, Mahant Bhakti Charandas Maharaj, Satish Shukla, Mahant Ramkrishnadas Maharaj, Mahant Ramkishordas Maharaj, Devbaba, Gaurish Guruji and others were present.

Commissioner Singh said that comprehensive planning is underway to make the Kumbh Mela safe. CCTV systems are being installed at various locations, and a control room has been made operational. The number of ghats is being increased for the convenience of devotees. Work on the Ramkal Path has begun through the Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister aims to make the Kumbh highly digital by using advanced technology, and work is being carried out accordingly.

Land Acquisition Plans
An estimated eight crore devotees are expected to visit Nashik and four crore to visit Trimbakeshwar during the Kumbh Mela period. Considering this, the Authority has undertaken extensive planning. Water supply projects have begun in both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The land acquisition for the proposed Sadhu Gram will soon be completed. A total of 1,153 acres in Nashik and 220 acres in Trimbakeshwar are planned for acquisition.

Sadhu Gram will include roads, healthcare facilities, water supply, police outposts, CCTV systems, electricity, water ATMs, hand-wash stations, parking, fair-price shops, warehouses, postal services, food stalls, media centre, cultural centre, circuit house, Maharashtra Mandapam and other essential amenities. All these works will be completed by May 2027.

No Old Tree Will Be Cut
Roads and highways are being widened, railway station capacity is being enhanced, and Nashik Airport is also being expanded. Land acquisition has begun for the Nashik Parikrama Road. These routes will be integrated with Google Maps for the convenience of devotees.

Tent cities are being planned near Gangapur Dam, along the Samruddhi Highway, and on the Trimbakeshwar–Jawhar route. Measures are being taken to prevent pollution in the Godavari River, including the construction of sewage treatment plants.

Singh emphasised that cooperation and guidance from sadhus and mahants are essential for the successful completion of these development works. Their demands will be considered positively. He assured that not a single old tree in Tapovan would be cut, and trees suitable for transplantation would be relocated elsewhere. Newly planted trees will also be carefully nurtured. This decision was welcomed by the sadhus and mahants.

Demands Made by the Sadhus and Mahants
Provide permanent land for Sadhu Gram

Allocate funds for land acquisition

Hold discussions with Akhada leaders

Construct changing rooms

Prevent pollution of the Godavari River

Establish a permanent police post

Provide representation in the Kumbh Mela Apex Committee

Ensure timely availability of basic amenities in Sadhu Gram

Provide necessary facilities at the Sarvatirtha Takde region

Control the issue of beggars

Resolve the Tapovan tree-cutting dispute urgently

Speed up Kumbh-related development works

Ensure that temples in the Tapovan area remain undisturbed

