75-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl In Nashik

Nashik: A disgraceful incident has come to light in Baglan taluka, where a 75-year-old man sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. The accused had been luring the minor with money and chocolates and taking her to a secluded place, where he had been repeatedly abusing her for the past six months. A case has been registered against the accused at the Satana Police Station, and he has been arrested. The incident has sparked widespread anger across the taluka.



According to the information received, the crime took place in Khamtane village of Baglan taluka. The accused, identified as Namdev Hari Gunjal, has been taken into police custody. For the last six months, the elderly man had been sexually assaulting the minor.

On Sunday afternoon, after committing the same act again, he threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone. Terrified, the girl narrated the incident to her family when she reached home, which exposed the crime.



A case has been registered against the elderly accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections at the Satana Police.