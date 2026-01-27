NSCI Worli Faces Turmoil As Members Vote Overwhelmingly For Separate Mumbai And Delhi Committees

National Sports Club of India, Worli. | nscimumbai.com

Mumbai: There is big trouble brewing in the prestigious National Sports Club of India, Worli.

Majority Backs Separation

In the referendum held on January 25, an overwhelming number of members voted in favour of having separate managing committees for Mumbai and Delhi.

As many as 945 out 1214 members voted for separation. In Delhi too the majority favoured separation.

Said Jitendra Bhargava, an active member: "The management should gracefully accept the verdict and not hide under any flawed rule framed by a committee that lacked neutrality."

NSCI members in Mumbai and Delhi participated in the referendum.

Court-Ordered Referendum

"The referendum was held as per a Delhi Court order. The management is apparently averse to any change in the election rules because it benefits it. Present rules warrant Delhi members to also vote for electing Mumbai region Central Council members and Mumbai members to also vote for electing Delhi Central Council members.

The Court order was issued on a petition filed by Gautam Dutta, a member of NSCI Delhi.

Voting Regulation Dispute

The other rule sought to be changed through the referendum is with respect to a regulation that members must vote for as many candidates as there are vacancies for the vote to be valid. Members had been seeking the right to vote for lesser number of vacancies if the felt so. The demand for change in this rule has also not found favour with the management because it benefits their candidates.

Management has framed the rules in such a way that the referendum is derailed," Bhargava observed.

The referendum rule stipulated is that if any of the resolution fails to gain simple majority in any of the two regions, the referendum would deem to have failed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/