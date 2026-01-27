 Mumbai Fire Incidents: Six Injured In Malad Cylinder Blast, Andheri High-Rise Balcony Blaze Sparks Panic | Video
Mumbai Fire Incidents: Six Injured In Malad Cylinder Blast, Andheri High-Rise Balcony Blaze Sparks Panic | Video

At least six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out due to a gas cylinder blast in a chawl at Malvani Gate No. 8, Malad West, on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at 9.25 am. Officials said the fire erupted following a cylinder leakage. The injured were rushed to Criti Care Hospital as firefighting operations continued.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Atleast six people have suffered burn injuries due to a fire cause by a cylinder blast in Malad. "The incident took place in a chawl located at Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West," BMC disaster management cell said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Atleast six people have suffered burn injuries due to a fire cause by a cylinder blast in Malad. "The incident took place in a chawl located at Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West," BMC disaster management cell said.

Fire Reported at 9.25 am

The incident was reported at 9.25 am today, and the fire fighting operations are underway. "The fire erupted after a gas cylinder busted due to leakage. The injured are taken to Criti Care hospital by locals. More details are awaited," a senior disaster management official said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Adani Electricity, 108 ambulance and BMC Ward staff are present on the ground.

Andheri Fire: Balcony Blaze In 21-Storey Residential Tower Sparks Panic, Locals Suspect Firecracker...
article-image

Another Fire Incident Reported

A fire erupted in a balcony of an apartment in a 21-floored residential high-rise on Monday evening, triggering a panic situation among local residents. Locals allege that the fire broke out due to a fire cracker bust. The incident took place in Tapasya building in SVP Nagar, Near Four Bunglows. The fire confined to a balcony on the ninth floor, officials from disaster management cell said. No injury was reported.

The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6.40 pm, and the fire was doused at 12.55 am. "There was a procession carried on the road in the evening. The locals claim that there were fire crackers busted during the processing, and a cracker similar to a rocket entered the balcony, which caused the blaze," said Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association. 

Mumbai Fire Incidents: Six Injured In Malad Cylinder Blast, Andheri High-Rise Balcony Blaze Sparks...
Andheri Fire: Balcony Blaze In 21-Storey Residential Tower Sparks Panic, Locals Suspect Firecracker...
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 27, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies With Light Showers; AQI Drops...
Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Patchy Showers Across Western & Central Suburbs, IMD Issues Nowcast...
AR Rahman Enthralls Mumbai On Republic Day With Exclusive Performance At Jio World Convention Centre