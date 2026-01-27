Mumbai Fire Incidents: Six Injured In Malad Cylinder Blast, Andheri High-Rise Balcony Blaze Sparks Panic | Video

Atleast six people have suffered burn injuries due to a fire cause by a cylinder blast in Malad. "The incident took place in a chawl located at Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West," BMC disaster management cell said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Atleast six people have suffered burn injuries due to a fire cause by a cylinder blast in Malad. "The incident took place in a chawl located at Malvani Gate No 8, Near A.C Masjid, Beside Bharat Mata School, Malad West," BMC disaster management cell said.

Fire Reported at 9.25 am

The incident was reported at 9.25 am today, and the fire fighting operations are underway. "The fire erupted after a gas cylinder busted due to leakage. The injured are taken to Criti Care hospital by locals. More details are awaited," a senior disaster management official said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Adani Electricity, 108 ambulance and BMC Ward staff are present on the ground.

Another Fire Incident Reported

A fire erupted in a balcony of an apartment in a 21-floored residential high-rise on Monday evening, triggering a panic situation among local residents. Locals allege that the fire broke out due to a fire cracker bust. The incident took place in Tapasya building in SVP Nagar, Near Four Bunglows. The fire confined to a balcony on the ninth floor, officials from disaster management cell said. No injury was reported.

The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 6.40 pm, and the fire was doused at 12.55 am. "There was a procession carried on the road in the evening. The locals claim that there were fire crackers busted during the processing, and a cracker similar to a rocket entered the balcony, which caused the blaze," said Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association.

