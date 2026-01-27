Mumbai Tragedy Video: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies In Vikhroli After Loudspeaker Collapse Due To Negligence; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Three Year Old Girl Dies In Vikholi After Speaker Collapse Due To Negligence | NextMinute News X Account

Mumbai: A tragic incident was reported from Mumbai’s Vikhroli area, where a three-year-old girl lost her life after a loudspeaker installed for Republic Day celebrations collapsed on her in Tagore Nagar’s Ambedkar Nagar locality. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, which shows that the incident occurred due to the negligence of a man carrying rugs.

A large speaker collapsed fell directly onto a 3-year-old girl, causing fatal injuries. The child was critically injured on the spot and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead despite medical efforts.Vikhroli East, Mumbai #CCTV pic.twitter.com/EHbWDVD0AA — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) January 27, 2026

CCTV Footage Shows Tragic Death Of Kid

In the video, you can see a man carrying rugs on his head walking, behind him, the three-year-old girl is seen playing. Suddenly, the rugs are seen getting caught up in the speaker wire, which leads to the speaker toppling on the three-year-old girl. The people around look in horror at the injured girl as the man with the rags walks away. Soon after this, a boy is seen carrying the injured girl in her arms and running in a panic along with few other children.

The girl was seriously injured due to the accident and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Furthermore, a case has been registered with the Vikholi Police, and an investigation into the same is underway.

Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Garbage Bin Near Airport Boundary Wall In Kurla

Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead In Garbage Bin At Kurla

In another shocking event, the body of a newborn baby girl was found in a garbage bin near the airport boundary wall at Jari Mari Kurla. According to local residence the body of the baby was discovered when a man went to dispose off of garbage and noticed a hand protruding from a blanket inside the bin.

On a closer look he realised it was the body of a newborn baby. He immediately alerted the people around and urged them to inform the police. The man remained at the location until the authorities arrived at the spot.

The body was immediately Rajawadi Hospital for further inspection. Furthermore, the Sakinaka police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are on the lookout for the parents of the child, following which a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dutta Lalwade told Mid-day, “After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the baby to Rajawadi Hospital. A post-mortem has been scheduled, and the exact cause of death is being ascertained.”

