 Tribal Farmers’ March: CPI(M)-AIKS Delegation To Hold Talks With CM Fadnavis & Other Ministers At Mumbai Today Over Pending Demands
Thousands of farmers and tribal residents marching from Nashik to Mumbai under CPI(M)-AIKS leadership are set to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya today. The long march seeks land and forest rights, loan waivers, irrigation facilities, MNREGA work guarantees, and improved infrastructure in tribal areas.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Mumbai: The long march of thousands of farmers and tribal residents from Nashik to Mumbai, conducted under the leadership of the CPI(M)-AIKS for various pending demands are set to hold a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers at Mantralaya in Mumbai today, January 27. Along with the CM Fadnavis, discussions will also be held with other concerned ministers, including Polit Bureau member Dr Ashok Dhwale, J P Gavit (ex-MLA), Dr Ajit Nawale, Vinod Nikole, MLA, and others.

Sharing an update on X (formerly Twitter), CPI (M) said, "The state government has invited a CPI(M)-AIKS delegation for talks at the Mantralaya in Mumbai today. The delegation, which will hold discussions with the Chief Minister and concerned ministers."

Thousands of farmers and tribal residents started their march towards Mumbai from Nashik on Sunday to press demand for land rights and other demands. The protesters, carrying red flags and led by the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), began the 'long march' on Sunday after an agitation outside Dindori tehsil office in Nashik district failed to elicit any concrete assurance.

They then decided to take their demands directly to the state government by marching on foot to Mumbai, and have also made arrangements for food, grain, firewood and other essential supplies needed for the duration of their protest.

In a latest update, the CPI(M) said, "The massive CPI(M)-AIKS March of thousands of peasants, which began from Nashik in Maharashtra on January 25, has covered nearly 60 km over the past two days and started its descent through the Kasara Ghat this morning, entering the Thane district."

What are their main demands?

- Inclusion of names in the 7/12 land records for land rights

- Implementation of the Forest Rights Act and issuance of individual/community forest rights certificates

- Irrigation facilities for agriculture in tribal areas and loan waivers

- Guarantee of 365 days of work under MNREGA instead of 200 days

- Improvement of roads, water, electricity, education, and health facilities in tribal areas

- Action against police atrocities and false cases

- Implementation of tap water schemes in remote hamlets under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

