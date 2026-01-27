 Bank Employees In Nashik District Hold One-Day Symbolic Strike, Pressuring Central Government For Five-Day Banking
According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in 2023, the implementation of the five-day banking scheme is awaiting approval from the central government

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: Employees and officers of all public sector banks in Nashik district today (January 27) organised a one-day symbolic strike. This strike was held to press for the long-pending demand of five-day banking. The strike received an overwhelming response, with a large number of employees and officers gathering at the main branch of the State Bank of India in Nashik.

This symbolic strike was organised to pressure the central government to grant immediate approval. Employee unions stated that this strike is crucial for employees to achieve a better work-life balance.

Speaking at the strike venue, the office-bearers said that the five-day banking scheme, as per the 2023 agreement, should be implemented immediately. This will provide employees with sufficient rest, allow them to spend time with their families, and increase work efficiency. They demanded that the central government take this matter seriously.

Besides these, many office bearers and employees from various banks were present in large numbers.

This strike is not only for the rights of the employees but also to bring about positive changes in the work culture of the banking sector. This unity of bank employees has had a significant impact on all public sector banks in the Nashik district. The United Forum of Bank Unions has clarified that if the demands are not met, a more intense agitation will be launched in the future.

