 Pune Airport Tops ACI ASQ Rankings For Q3 & Q4 2025 With Near-Perfect 4.96 Score
Pune Airport Tops ACI ASQ Rankings For Q3 & Q4 2025 With Near-Perfect 4.96 Score

Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, shared the information, stating that the achievement highlights the airport’s consistent excellence in passenger service and overall travel experience

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport Tops ACI ASQ Rankings For Q3 & Q4 2025 With Near-Perfect 4.96 Score | Sourced

Pune Airport has emerged as the top-ranked airport in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey for both Q3 (July–September 2025) and Q4 (October–December 2025), securing the first position with an exceptional score of 4.96 out of 5.

Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, shared the information, stating that the achievement highlights the airport’s consistent excellence in passenger service and overall travel experience.

article-image

Dhoke said this remarkable performance is credited to the coordinated efforts of all airport stakeholders and frontline teams, whose dedication has ensured high service standards.

"The success has also been significantly driven by the visionary leadership and continuous guidance of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol. His proactive approach and strong emphasis on aviation development have played a key role in enhancing service quality at Pune Airport," he added.

article-image

Meanwhile, reacting to the achievement, Mohol said, "Pune Airport’s No.1 ranking in the ACI ASQ Survey for Q3 and Q4 with an exceptional 4.96 out of 5 score reflects our commitment to delivering world-class passenger service."

