 Nashik: Pradeep Peshkar Urges Industries To Invest In Maharashtra’s Defence Corridors
He was addressing the international GLOBAL VILLAGE Industrial Conference organised in Surat by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Pradeep Peshkar Urges Industries To Invest In Maharashtra’s Defence Corridors | Sourced

Nashik: Industries would take advantage of the unique investment policy announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and establish operations in Maharashtra’s defence corridors, particularly in the Nashik–Dhule and Ahilya Nagar–Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar regions, appeals Pradeep Peshkar, Director of the Defence Innovation Centre.

He was addressing the international GLOBAL VILLAGE Industrial Conference organised in Surat by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce. The conference witnessed the presence of ministers, business consulates, and ambassadors from 14 countries, including Japan, Canada, Zimbabwe, Lithuania, Botswana, Cyprus, Mauritius, and Ghana, among others. The event featured a packed agenda comprising an industrial exhibition, panel discussions, and visits to individual manufacturing units.

Representatives from these countries attended the conference with the objective of exploring opportunities to expand trade and business with leading industrialists from Gujarat.

On this occasion, Peshkar presented detailed information on Maharashtra’s Investment Policy and the Defence Corridors in Maharashtra. He also invited entrepreneurs to establish their industries in the state. During one-on-one interactions, several entrepreneurs sought guidance on how to benefit from the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

As part of the visit, Peshkar toured major diamond manufacturing units at the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), as well as production facilities in the textile and solar panel sectors.

After promptly briefing the Chief Minister about the initiative, Peshkar received appreciation for the efforts, along with assurance of full support from the state government. Entrepreneurs from Nashik, Rohan Kulkarni and Arinjay Naik, extended valuable cooperation in making this initiative successful.

