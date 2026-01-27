Thousands Of Crores Sanctioned For Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development, Announces Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan | File Photo

Nashik: Several thousand crore rupees' worth of development projects have been approved through the Central Government, State Government, and concerned authorities for the upcoming Kumbh Mela to be held at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar.

Nashik district has entered a new era of development, and large-scale infrastructure works related to the Kumbh Mela are progressing rapidly through the Kumbh Mela Development Authority, stated Minister for Water Resources and Kumbh Mela, Girish Mahajan.

He was speaking at the government flag hoisting ceremony held at the Nashik Police Parade Ground on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Present on the occasion were MLA Seema Hiray; Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam; Special IG Dattatray Karale; CP Sandeep Karnik; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests G. Mallikarjun; Commissioner, Kumbh Mela Development Authority, Shekhar Singh; District Collector Ayush Prasad; Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri; Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar; and SP Balasaheb Patil, along with public representatives, senior officials, and a large number of citizens.

On this occasion, Minister Mahajan presented various awards and reviewed the ceremonial parade. The parade was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Advita Shinde. Addressing the gathering, Minister Mahajan said that after overcoming several challenging years, a new phase of development has begun, and large-scale projects have been sanctioned across Nashik district. In view of Kumbh Mela 2026, all departments are working in coordination under the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.

He informed us that the “Ramkal Path” is being developed in the holy city of Nashik, sanctified by the divine presence of Lord Ram, which will establish Nashik as a global spiritual tourism destination. Keeping future urban needs in mind, a 65-kilometre ring road has been proposed, which will promote city expansion, industrial investment, and employment generation.

More than 15,000 trees have been planted under the “Green Nashik” initiative, and Minister Mahajan expressed satisfaction over the cooperation received from all stakeholders for environmental conservation. He also highlighted that farmers are receiving direct benefits through schemes such as crop insurance, Samman Nidhi, and “Magel Tyala Saurpump” (Solar Pump Scheme).

The Indian Air Force’s “Suryakiran” aerial display, showcased near the Gangapur Dam, will continue to inspire youth to join the Armed Forces. Concluding his address, Minister Mahajan expressed confidence that Nashik district will set new benchmarks in development, education, environment, and social security, and extended Republic Day greetings to all citizens.