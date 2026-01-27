128-Slice CT Scan Machine Inaugurated At Jalgaon Government Hospital On Republic Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: Until now, poor people had to go to private hospitals for major diagnostic tests. However, now that a state-of-the-art and high-capacity CT scan facility is available at our government hospital, the financial exploitation of poor patients in the district will stop. The state government is committed to improving the quality of healthcare in Jalgaon.

'We are constantly striving to provide not only machinery but also sufficient manpower and medicine stock,' stated the State Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil.

A grand inauguration ceremony of the newly installed state-of-the-art '128-Slice CT Scan Machine' at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jalgaon, was organised on the occasion of Republic Day.

This advanced facility was inaugurated by the State Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of Jalgaon district, Hon. Gulabrao Patil. This 128-slice CT scan machine will make the diagnostic process for patients faster and more accurate. This machine will be of great benefit, especially for obtaining immediate reports in cases of heart disease, accidents, and serious illnesses.

With this facility available at the government hospital, poor and needy patients will receive high-quality healthcare at very affordable rates. This facility has added a feather in the cap of Jalgaon's healthcare sector, and common people will get great relief from the expensive tests at private hospitals.

On this occasion, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Chief Executive Officer Meenal Karanwal, Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Sub-Divisional Officer Vinay Gosavi, Dean of Government Medical College Dr Girish Thakur, Deputy Dean Dr Maruti Pote, and District Surgeon Dr Swapnil Sangale were prominently present as chief guests. Initially, the new City Scan department was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon.

Following this, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, in the presence of the Guardian Minister, dedicated the service to the public after performing a puja of the state-of-the-art machine. On this occasion, Dean Dr Girish Thakur and Head of the Radiology Department Dr Maroti Pote provided information about the machinery to the Guardian Minister and other dignitaries present. The Guardian Minister expressed his satisfaction with the advanced machine.