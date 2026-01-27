Dhule District Will Be Made Self-Reliant & Strong, Says Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal

Jaykumar Rawal | File Photo

Dhule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal before the countrymen of making India a developed nation by 2047, the centenary year of Indian independence. To achieve this goal, a resolution is being made to create a self-reliant and strong Dhule district under the able guidance of the state's successful Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stated the State Marketing and Protocol Minister and Guardian Minister of Dhule district, Jaykumar Rawal.

He was speaking while extending greetings to the district residents at the main government flag hoisting ceremony organised at the police parade ground here on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India.

Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal said that in the Dhule district, an industrial estate is operational in Nardana, and various industries and businesses are functioning in Shirpur and Dondaicha. Solar energy projects and wind energy projects are operational in Sakri. The irrigation sector in our district has abundant water reserves in various dams, including Akkalpada, Sulwade, Amravati, and Sonwad. There is skilled manpower. Six national highways pass through this district. There are airports in Dhule and Shirpur.

Read Also Pune: Towing Operator Attacks Resident With Helmet After Parking Dispute In Hinjawadi

Historical forts and tourist places are also the strengths of the Dhule district. The cooperation of all is necessary to create a positive image of the district based on the strength of all these factors. The Sulwade-Jamphal lift irrigation scheme on the Tapi River is taking shape. This scheme will be a game-changer that will transform the face of our district. This project will cost Rs. 5,329 crore. Laying of the railway line between Borvihir and Nardana has begun.

Land acquisition for the Borvihir to Nardana railway line has been completed for the 39-kilometre stretch from Borvihir to Songir in Dhule taluka. The work on this route is progressing. The Manmad-Indore railway line will pass through eight villages in Shindkheda taluka and 14 villages in Shirpur taluka, and the land acquisition for this project is also progressing. Despite all these developments, we must not stop now but continue our march towards development.

In the district, through NAFED, 12,615 quintals of maize and 3,560 quintals of sorghum were purchased during the Kharif season of 2025-26. Along with this, 1,921 quintals of soybeans were also purchased. Earlier, the Indian Cotton Corporation used to purchase cotton from our district based on a production capacity of 10 quintals per hectare. This limit has been increased to 23 quintals per hectare, resulting in the purchase of 3 lakh quintals of cotton worth Rs. 237.19 crore in the district.

Through the district-level Chief Minister's Medical Assistance and Charitable Hospital Cell, an amount of Rs. 41.15 lakhs has been provided for the treatment of 52 patients suffering from serious illnesses. He also mentioned that 4,313 units of blood were collected in a single day during a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's birthday.

He said that the Rohini Gram Panchayat in Shirpur taluka has earned a name for itself in the country. This Gram Panchayat won the first prize of ten lakh rupees and a gold medal in e-governance in the country. Jaykumar Rawal appealed to other Gram Panchayats to follow the example of this Gram Panchayat. On this occasion, the District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute was honoured with a memento by the District Sainik Welfare Department, Pune, for achieving 101% of the target by collecting excellent flag funds under the Flag Fund Resolution Scheme.

Also present on this occasion were MP Dr Shobhatai Bachhav, MLA Anupbhaiya Agrawal, Raghavendra Patil, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Aziz Sheikh, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Municipal Commissioner Nitin Kapadnis, Additional District Collector Subhash Borkar, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Deore, Resident Deputy Collector Sharad Pawar, public representatives, corporators, citizens, players, students, and media representatives, who were present in large numbers.