Nashik: Six Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion While Filling Balloons In Malegaon | Representational Image

Nashik: Six people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Malegaon on Republic Day while air was being filled into balloons. The incident occurred near the College Stop area. Of the injured, four are in critical condition and have been shifted to Nashik for further treatment, where they are currently admitted to the district hospital.

According to information received, a Republic Day programme was organised at the drill ground in Malegaon. After the flag-hoisting ceremony concluded, students and citizens began returning home. At that time, a gas cylinder belonging to a balloon vendor suddenly exploded on the roadside. The loud blast triggered panic in the surrounding area.

Six people sustained injuries in the explosion, and bystanders immediately rushed them to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment. The injured have been identified as Vinod Thorat (45), Ujjwala Mahajan (35), Atul Shewale (43), Mohit Jadhav (15), and Pramila Yadav (43). The identity of the sixth injured person is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Tegbir Singh Sandhu rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Of the six injured, four are reported to be in serious condition and have been referred to Nashik for advanced medical care. Further investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.