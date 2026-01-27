After IAF Objection, Nashik Administration Donates Air Show Ticket Revenue To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

After IAF Objection, Nashik Administration Donates Air Show Ticket Revenue To Flag Day Fund | Representational Image

Nashik: The controversy surrounding the ticket charges for the ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatic team's air show, held on the eve of and on Republic Day at the Gangapur Dam area, has now come to an end. Following displeasure expressed by the Indian Air Force and criticism from former officers, the district administration has transferred the Rs 1.56 crore collected from the show to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Nashik festival, jointly organised by the district administration, the Tourism Development Corporation, and the Water Resources Department, featured the world-renowned Suryakiran team of the Indian Air Force performing an air show in Nashik for the first time over two days. The event, held at the Gangapur Dam area, received an overwhelming response from the people of Nashik. More than 1.25 lakh citizens witnessed the thrilling aerial manoeuvres over the two days. Online tickets were sold at prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 700.

Former Air Force officers had severely criticised the imposition of ticket charges. They stated that the Air Force organises such shows across the country free of charge to inspire youth, foster a sense of patriotism, and connect them with the nation. No fees are charged or financial benefits sought for these shows. Following this criticism, the administration clarified that the ticket sales were not for revenue generation but for crowd control. District Collector Ayush Prasad had already stated that the collected amount would be donated for the welfare of soldiers.

Against this backdrop, during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan handed over a cheque of ₹1.56 crore to District Sainik Welfare Officer Lieutenant Colonel Vilas Sonawane (retired). The ceremony took place at the Police Parade Ground. This fund will be used for various welfare schemes for disabled soldiers, war widows, parents of martyrs, ex-servicemen, and the families of martyred soldiers.

This decision has resolved the controversy surrounding the Suryakiran Air Show, and the enthusiasm of the citizens and the good intentions of the administration have been appropriately utilised for the welfare of soldiers.