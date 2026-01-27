Republic Day Celebrated With Patriotic Fervour At NIMA Premises In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the premises of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA). The national flag was hoisted by NIMA President Ashish Nahar in the presence of industrialists, association members, and invited dignitaries. The ceremony began with the rendition of the national anthem, creating an atmosphere of pride and unity among those present.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, President Ashish Nahar, along with other dignitaries, highlighted the historical and constitutional significance of Republic Day. They reflected on the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India and stressed the importance of upholding democratic values, unity, and social responsibility. The speakers underlined the critical role played by the industrial sector in driving the nation’s economic growth, innovation, and self-reliance.

Special emphasis was laid on the contribution of small, medium, and large industries in employment generation and regional development. A collective resolve was expressed by the members to work together towards strengthening Nashik’s industrial ecosystem, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

The programme was attended by former NIMA presidents Madhukar Brahmankar, Sanjeev Narang, and Mangesh Patankar; NIMA Secretary Rajendra Ahire; Vice President Manish Rawal; Treasurer Rajendra Vadnere; AIMA President Lalit Boob; Vice President Rajendra Pansare; and several other office-bearers and members. Prominent attendees included Pramod Wagh, Nikhil Tapadia, Vivek Patil, Harshad Bele, Avinash Bodke, Sanjay Mahajan, Sudhir Badgujar, Sachin Kankarej, Sandeep Bhadane, Milind Rajput, Govind Borase, Jayashree Kulkarni, Hemant Khond, S. K. Nair, Nitin Avhad, Kailas Patil, Kailas Aher, Gaurav Dharkar, Ravsaheb Rakibe, Uday Rakibe, and Ajay Patil, along with a large number of entrepreneurs and industry representatives.