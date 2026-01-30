Shinde Sena's Sharmila Pimpolkar Set To Become Thane Mayor, BJP's Krishna Patil Deputy Mayor; Both Elected Unopposed

Shinde Sena's Sharmila Pimpolkar Set To Become Thane Mayor (L), BJP's Krishna Patil Deputy Mayor (R); Both Elected Unopposed |

Thane: Sharmila Rohit Pimpolkar of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is set to be appointed as the Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), while Krishna Dadu Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will assume charge as the Deputy Mayor. Both leaders were elected unopposed after filing their nominations on the final day for submitting nomination papers for the mayoral posts.

Pimpolkar filed her nomination for the Mayor’s post, while Patil submitted his papers for the Deputy Mayor’s position. No other candidates entered the fray for either post, clearing the way for their unopposed election. The official announcement confirming their appointments is scheduled to be made on February 3.

A meeting related to the mayoral election process was held at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Several senior leaders attended the meeting, including Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, BJP MLA Niranjan Davkhare, Ravindra Phatak and other party functionaries.

Shinde Sena Refuses Mayor Post Rotation

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the Shinde Sena has categorically refused the BJP’s demand to rotate the Mayor’s post for two years in Thane. In the recently concluded Thane Municipal Corporation elections, the Shinde Sena emerged as the dominant force with 75 seats, while the BJP secured 28 seats. Citing its clear numerical strength, the Shiv Sena has reportedly conveyed at the local level that it will not hand over the Mayor’s post to the BJP even for a year.

Following the refusal, BJP leaders are said to have staked claim to key power centres within the civic body, including the Standing Committee, Transport Committee, various subject committees, ward committees and the Education Board. Shinde Sena reportedly proposed that the BJP accept the Deputy Mayor’s post, while committees and ward panels could be shared between the two parties for fixed tenures of three and two years respectively.

