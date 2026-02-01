 Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationThane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital

Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske has urged the Centre to establish a medical college at the newly built 900-bed civil hospital to meet the region’s growing healthcare and medical education needs. He proposed using a Public-Private Partnership model and introduced a hub-and-spoke cancer care policy to provide specialist treatment locally, reducing pressure on Mumbai hospitals.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital | Representational Image

Thane: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member from Thane Naresh Mhaske has said he has requested the Centre to establish a medical college at the newly built 900-bed civil hospital here.

This was one of the issues listed in the Shiv Sena's manifesto for the recently held Thane Municipal Corporation elections.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mhaske said he has raised the proposal in Parliament to address the growing medical education and healthcare needs of the region.

He urged the central government to convert the renovated super-speciality infrastructure into a full-fledged medical college using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He noted that the 300-bed capacity of the old civil hospital was inadequate for the rapidly urbanising district, which serves a massive population from Thane, and neighbouring Palghar and Raigad.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Mumbai Police Examining Zomato Bag Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence Amid Firing Investigation
Viral Video Shows Mumbai Police Examining Zomato Bag Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence Amid Firing Investigation
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi Smashes 50 In Incredible Rescue Act For India After Top Order Collapse
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi Smashes 50 In Incredible Rescue Act For India After Top Order Collapse
Industry Hails ₹10,000 Crore Container Push & 'Biopharma Shakti' As Viksit Bharat Engines
Industry Hails ₹10,000 Crore Container Push & 'Biopharma Shakti' As Viksit Bharat Engines
'Share Market Doesn't Decide Much': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Market Crash After Union Budget 2026 - VIDEO
'Share Market Doesn't Decide Much': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Reacts To Market Crash After Union Budget 2026 - VIDEO
Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
article-image

"Thane is one of the fastest urbanising districts in India. Building a hospital alone will not be enough; we need medical education infrastructure to create local doctors and reduce the immense pressure on Mumbai's hospitals," Mhaske stated.

The MP also proposed a "hub-and-spoke" policy for cancer treatment to ensure people can access specialist care without travelling to Mumbai.

Under this model, newly announced district cancer day-care centres would serve as local contact points, while major institutions would be linked to them via video conferencing and PPP arrangements.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2026 April Session Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply By February 25
JEE Main 2026 April Session Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Apply By February 25
Budget 2026: FM Slashes TCS To A Flat 2% For Overseas Education, Health, & Holidays
Budget 2026: FM Slashes TCS To A Flat 2% For Overseas Education, Health, & Holidays
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil...
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil...