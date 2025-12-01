 Mumbai Infra News: BMC Invites Tenders For Project Management Consultant To Oversee 5.6 Km Elevated Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road Project
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Invites Tenders For Project Management Consultant To Oversee 5.6 Km Elevated Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road Project

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
BMC issues tender for a PMC to supervise the elevated Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road project | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 01: The BMC has invited tenders for a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the 5.6 km, 45 m-wide elevated Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road (DBLR) project. The 42-month design-build elevated corridor will cut Versova–Bhayander travel time by 30–45 minutes once the north phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road is completed.

Elevated Corridor to Run Through Sensitive Natural Stretches

The civic body appointed a contractor in 2023 for the elevated corridor, which will run from Kandarpada Metro Station, Dahisar (W), to Uttan Road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Bhayander (W), passing through mangroves, creeks, salt-pan areas, and other natural stretches.

The PMC was not appointed earlier as the project awaited clearances. Once appointed, the PMC will oversee procurement, supply, construction supervision, commissioning, testing, and performance evaluation across civil, mechanical, electrical, control, and allied works.

PMC to Oversee Safety, Design, and Quality Control

The PMC will critically review contractor drawings, geotechnical and hydrological reports, material specifications, topographical surveys, and safety recommendations; submit observations within stipulated timelines; mandate additional safety measures when necessary; and ensure efficient project scheduling, dispute resolution, and superior construction quality.

Part of Larger Coastal Road Expansion Plan

After completing the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) — from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link — the BMC has begun work on MCRP–North, a Rs 16,621-crore, 20 km stretch between Versova and Dahisar. Additionally, the elevated road from Dahisar to Bhayander, costing Rs 3,304 crore, is slated for completion by December 2028.

Project Details

. Proposed elevated road – 5.6 km long, 45 metres wide, 4 x 4 lane.

. BMC jurisdiction: 1.5 km

. Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC): 4.1 km road

. Link road will start near Kandar Pada Metro Station, Link Road, Dahisar (West), to Uttan Road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Bhayandar (West).

. To be constructed on stilts.

. The project will be implemented by BMC with cooperation from MMRDA on behalf of MBMC.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Gets Stage-1 Nod For Mangrove Diversion On Versova-Bhayander Link Road Project
article-image

It is expected to decongest traffic at the Dahisar checkpoint, where thousands of vehicles pass daily towards Bhayandar–Vasai–Palghar as well as Gujarat and further towards Delhi and western and north India.

