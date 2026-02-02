Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Appoints Amey Ghole As Group Leader In BMC, BJP Names Ganesh Khankar | File Pic

Mumbai: Fifteen days after the 2026 BMC elections results were declared, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) party has appointed corporator from Dadar East and former BMC health committee chairman, Amey Ghole elected as party's group leader. The appointment was announced by senior Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale in BMC headquarters this morning.

All the newly elected Mahayuti corporators will register themselves with Konkan Commissioner at Konkan Bhavan, Navi Mumbai this afternoon. As Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam told the FPJ, the registration of BJP and Shinde Sena corporators will be done seperately, and not as one group.

Meanwhile, the BJP appointed senior corporator from Dahisar Ganesh Khankar as it's group leader.

Out of 227 wards in Mumbai, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, Shinde Sena won 29, while NCP won three.

Speaking with the media, Shewale said that for the Shiv Sena and BJP corporators, the time slot of 12.30 pm has been alloted, while for the NCP it is 3.30 pm. The decision on group registration, and mayor and deputy mayoral positions will be announced after corporators' registration is completed.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS and other parties' corporators registered with the Konkan commissioner within days after the civic poll results were declared. While the BJP and Shiv Sena corporators were scheduled to register last Thursday. However, following the accidental death of ex-Dy CM Ajit Pawar and three-days state mourning, the registration was postponed.

BJP to get mayor and standing commitee?

Although, Shinde Sena has not taken back their demand for mayoral post and standing commitee, considering the winning numbers, the mayoral and standing commitee posts are more likely to fall into BJP's kitty. There were talks that Shinde Sena is demanding mayoral post and willing to give away standing committee to the BJP, however, both the parties have not officially confirmed their decision yet. Apart from standing committee, the improvement, education, health and BEST are also crucial committees for which the chairman's posts are to be divided among the Mahayuti.

