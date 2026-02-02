Mumbai: BJP Appoints Ganesh Khankar As Group Leader In BMC After Securing Victory In Civic Polls |

Mumbai: More than two weeks after the 2026 BMC elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally appointed its group leader. Ganesh Khankar has been named the new BJP group leader in the BMC, a decision that comes days after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a majority in the civic body. In the recently concluded polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats on its own.

Khankar was elected from Ward No. 7 in Dahisar, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Saurabh Ghosalkar, the son of senior UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar. With the BJP emerging as the single-largest party in the BMC, Khankar will serve as the Leader of the House. The BJP is likely to formally register its group along with its 89 elected councillors at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office at Konkan Bhavan in CBD Belapur on Monday.

The BJP–Shinde Sena alliance has secured a combined total of 118 seats and is poised to form the majority in the Municipal Corporation. However, despite their strong showing, both the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are yet to complete the formal registration process, fuelling intense speculation over a possible power tussle for control of the country’s richest municipal body. Amid this uncertainty, the mayoral election has been deferred to the second week of February.

