Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Thick Smog, Despite Pollution Control Norms; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 257

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a pleasantly cool Wednesday morning with clear blue skies and a mild winter nip, offering residents a refreshing start to the day. Yet, a dense layer of smog and haze lingered stubbornly over the city, showing a worrying spike in pollution and sharply reduced visibility.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast clear skies with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 33°C, the city’s deteriorating air quality overshadowed the otherwise ideal winter conditions.

Bandra, Mumbai: Air Quality Index (AQI) rises to 194, falling into the unhealthy category. pic.twitter.com/9AhgwBRIna — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2025

The pollution surge coincides with the frenetic pace of construction and infrastructure development across Mumbai. Dust from private construction sites and massive government projects, such as metro lines, bridges and road expansions, has majorly contributed to suspended particulate matter in the atmosphere. As these activities intensify, so does the city’s struggle to maintain breathable air.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai this morning. pic.twitter.com/GwVhoJ87gQ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range

By today morning, AQI.in recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 257, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category. The shift is stark, considering the relatively moderate AQI levels seen earlier in November. Many residents reported symptoms consistent with exposure to high PM2.5 levels, including burning eyes, throat irritation, and a persistent acrid smell in the air. The city’s skyline appeared noticeably faded from several high points, reflecting the widespread impact of the pollution spike.

Multiple areas reported severe air quality levels. Wadala Truck Terminal topped the chart with an alarming AQI of 355, classified as severe. Deonar (320) and Worli (306) followed closely, while Colaba (297) and BKC (290) also hovered near the severe threshold. These locations, already prone to pollution due to heavy traffic and industrial operations, continued to show dangerously high particulate concentrations.

Suburban pockets, though slightly better, did not escape the pollution wave. Kandivali East recorded an AQI of 121 and Powai 140, both in the poor range, while Santacruz (167), Malad West (190), and Bhandup West (193) stayed firmly within the poor-to-unhealthy bracket. Although the AQI varied across neighbourhoods, much of Mumbai remained enveloped in a greyish haze, underscoring the citywide nature of the problem.

To put the numbers in perspective, AQI between 0–50 is classified as Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything above 200 is considered Hazardous. With several pockets already in the severe zone, the air quality crisis continues to loom large despite the pleasant winter chill.

