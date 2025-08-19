Mumbai Police Rush 93-Year-Old Man On Oxygen Support To Hospital After Power Outage Due To Heavy Rains In Kurla

MumbaI cop with 93-year-old man | X/@MumbaiPolice

Kurla: Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are experiencing heavy, incessant rainfall, severely impacting daily life. Power outages were reported in many areas, while schools, colleges, and government offices remained closed. Many private firms advised employees to work from home. Amid the chaos, Mumbai Police were seen standing strong, helping Mumbaikars even in the relentless rain.

A 93-year-old man on oxygen support in Kurla faced a life-threatening situation after his oxygen supply was disrupted. Acting swiftly, personnel from Kurla Police Station rushed to his residence and immediately shifted him to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla West, where he was admitted for treatment.

"Amid today’s heavy rainfall in Kurla, several areas were hit by severe waterlogging and power outages. In one such case, a 93-year-old resident on oxygen support faced a life-threatening situation when his supply was disrupted. @KurlaPS personnels responding without delay, rushed to his residence, safely rescued him and ensured his prompt admission to Bhabha Hospital," Mumbai police said on X sharing pictures of the incident.

In a separate post Mumbai Police also shared videos from various parts of the city showing their personnel assisting Mumbaikars during heavy rains. In several clips, police personnel can be seen helping push vehicles that got stuck due to severe waterlogging, showcasing their unwavering support and dedication despite challenging conditions.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Next 48 Hours Crucial

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned that the next 48 hours will be “crucial” for the state. After reviewing the situation with the disaster management department, he placed Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on high alert.

“The administration is keeping a close watch and taking proactive steps to evacuate citizens from low-lying areas,” he assured.

At least six people have died in rain-related incidents, while more than 290 residents were rescued in Nanded