Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: A Stunning Rangoli Of 80,000 Diyas Will Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi In Ayodhya

Deepotsav’s | File Photo

Ayodhya: Under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ninth Deepotsav 2025 will elevate Ayodhya to new cultural heights. This year, Ramnagari will not only glow with the light of millions of diyas but will also embody a divine fusion of Uttar Pradesh’s folk art, tradition, and spirituality.

For the first time in Deepotsav’s history, a grand rangoli made of 80,000 diyas will adorn Ram Ki Paidi, creating a mesmerizing visual of devotion and artistry. Based on the traditional Chauk Poorna style, this masterpiece blends earthen lamps, natural colors, and flowers to form a symbolic invitation to Lord Rama—an image of the earth itself welcoming divinity.

The design features sacred motifs of Kalash, Swastika, and Lotus, each carrying deep spiritual significance. The Kalash represents prosperity, the Swastika stands for positivity, and the Lotus symbolizes purity and devotion, reflecting the divine essence of Lord Rama. Every curve and lamp narrates a story of beauty, culture, and faith.

In Indian folk tradition, Chauk Poorna marks the auspicious moment of inviting deities. It is not merely an art form but a sacred dialogue between the devotee and the divine. This year, Ram Ki Paidi will showcase it in a grand, vibrant form alive with color, light, and the spiritual energy of countless diyas.

The magnificent Deep Rangoli is being created by the Art Department of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, where fifty students are painstakingly working to design, color, and arrange the lamps.

Lead coordinator and artist Dr. Sarita Dwivedi shared, “This rangoli is not just art for us, it is a spiritual journey. Every lamp and every shade carries our devotion.” When the lamps are lit, Ayodhya will not only shine with light but also glow with divine spirit.

Using traditional ochre, rice flour, natural colors, and clay, the artists are preserving the authenticity of India’s age-old traditions. Local potters have also joined in to craft and embellish the lamps.

As dusk descends and 80,000 diyas illuminate Ram Ki Paidi, the rangoli will transform into a celestial sight, like stars descending upon the earth.

Inspired by CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, Deepotsav has evolved beyond a religious celebration into a global showcase of art, culture, and innovation. This festival of lights now reflects the luminous soul of Ayodhya itself.

When the lamps burn bright and chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echo through the night, this divine rangoli will stand not just as an artistic marvel but as a living symbol of devotion and Indianness.