Diwali 2025: How To Cleanse Your Home For Dhanteras To Bring Positive Energy

Diwali is a joyous festival celebrated in India and by Indians living abroad. It is known for bringing prosperity, happiness, and good health. While the religious rituals are central to the celebrations, keeping everything clean and fresh is just as important.

Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, is when we buy gold and essential items, apart from doing poojas, decorating our homes and important places, and lighting diyas all over. We also clean our homes. Know about Dhanteras, its importance, and Ayurvedic tips for a clean home with Patanjali products.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Importance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. It is dedicated to wealth, health, and prosperity. On this day, people worship Goddess Laxmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Lord Kubera. Traditions include buying gold, utensils, and other items. The name comes from 'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', meaning thirteenth, as it falls on the thirteenth day of the Hindu lunar month.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi arose from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan. Due to her being the Goddess of Wealth, she is worshipped. In the same Manthan, Lord Dhanvantari too emerged and is worshipped for good health as he is the god of Ayurveda.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits only clean homes, so cleaning before or on Dhanteras is important. Many people also bring a new broom for good luck. A clean home creates a positive atmosphere. Since cleaning is such a big part of Dhanteras and Diwali, here are some Ayurvedic tips for your home, along with Patanjali products that can help.

Diwali | Pixabay

5 Tips to Clean Homes

Floor & Walls: Firstly, clean the floors and walls. Use brooms to clean the ceiling, corners, walls, and floors. Mops the floors with floor cleaner for good sanitation.

Bathroom: House cleaning should also include bathrooms. It includes your bathroom walls, corners, and toilet. Use an Ayurvedic bathroom and toilet cleaner for organic hygiene.

Surfaces: You must focus on cleaning surfaces, from bookcases/shelves to coffee tables, dining tables, kitchen countertops, and even sinks. Use items like glass cleaners for the same.

Utensils: Since utensils like pooja ones will be used during Dhanteras and Diwali, clean them with a good dishwashing bar and gel for extra sparkle.

Atmosphere: For the clean home feel, use dhoops, agarbattis, and room fresheners. You can also use air purifiers and humidifiers for the same.

Patanjali offers a range of products to help keep your home clean and fresh for Dhanteras and Diwali. The Patanjali Germi X Floor Cleaner (1 Ltr) works on all types of floors. Its hypochlorite-free formula kills germs, removes stains, and leaves your home smelling great.

For your toilets, opt for Patanjali Green Flush Toilet Cleaner - HCL Free (500 Ml). It kills germs, removes yellow stains and lime scale, and provides maximum coverage in bowls. The refreshing fragrance overshadows the unwanted odour in your toilets.

Choose Patanjali’s Glistine Hard Surface Cleaner (500 Ml) for its powerful solution. This OPA- and residue-free formulation is easy to use, smells great, and is designed scientifically to fight oil, grease, fingerprints, and other tough messes on all surfaces, from countertops to tiles, and floors.

Patanjali Super Dish Wash Gel Rakh and Lemon (250 Ml) works well in cleaning your utensils. It is enriched with ash and lemon to clean any tough messes, including oil, and kills the germs on utensils while disinfecting them.

Patanjali’s Elefra Air Freshner Mix (JSLR) (200 Gms) provides fragrance and deals with any bad odours in every room. Celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali pooja peacefully with its scent. Celebrate Dhanteras on October 18 and begin Diwali with healthy prosperity and happiness with Ayurveda for a good home and Patanjali offerings for the same.