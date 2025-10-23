Kusha Kapila Wears Mekhela Sador Gifted By Dad; 'Oh My God Aag Lag Gayi Gurgaon Mein,' Say Fans

By: Anita Aikara | October 23, 2025

Kusha Kapila has won the Internet's love again! However this time it's for her choice of Diwali outfit

The influencer sported a mekhela sador gifted by her father

Take a closer look at the stunning traditional attire that's a work of art

"My father saab gifted me this gorg mekhela sador a decade ago. Good day to put her to use," shared Kusha on an Instagram post

Like mother, like daughter.... Kusha poses with her mom

Meet her father, the man behind the amazing mekhela sador

Kusha who later changed into a pink sari by Ridhi Mehra had a special message for fans. "Tumhari khushiyan ekdum rocket jaise launch ho jayein..." she wrote.