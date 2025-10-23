Kusha Kapila Wears Mekhela Sador Gifted By Dad; 'Oh My God Aag Lag Gayi Gurgaon Mein,' Say Fans

By: Anita Aikara | October 23, 2025
Kusha Kapila has won the Internet's love again! However this time it's for her choice of Diwali outfit
The influencer sported a mekhela sador gifted by her father
Take a closer look at the stunning traditional attire that's a work of art
"My father saab gifted me this gorg mekhela sador a decade ago. Good day to put her to use," shared Kusha on an Instagram post
Like mother, like daughter.... Kusha poses with her mom
Meet her father, the man behind the amazing mekhela sador
Kusha who later changed into a pink sari by Ridhi Mehra had a special message for fans. "Tumhari khushiyan ekdum rocket jaise launch ho jayein..." she wrote.