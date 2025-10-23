Tilak Varma Reveals Battle With Rhabdomyolysis: What Is This Rare Muscle Injury?

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has opened up about one of the toughest health challenges of his career, being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare and potentially dangerous muscle injury. During a candid chat on Breakfast With Champions with Gaurav Kapur, the 22-year-old Mumbai Indians batter revealed that this condition struck him soon after his first IPL season.

"First IPL ke baad mera health ka thoda problem aaya tha. Mujhe fit banna tha. Yeh baatein bahaar aayi nahin hai. Rhabdomyolysis karke ek hai jisme muscle breakdown hota hai," Tilak shared.

The cricketer admitted that it was a testing period but credited the BCCI, Jay Shah, and the Mumbai Indians support team for helping him recover and get back in shape. His revelation highlights the often unseen physical toll professional athletes endure behind the glamour of high-intensity sport.

What exactly is Rhabdomyolysis?

As per medical reports, Rhabdomyolysis is a rare medical condition where muscle tissues break down rapidly, releasing toxic proteins like myoglobin into the bloodstream. These substances can severely damage the kidneys if not treated promptly.

According to Cleveland Clinic, while the condition is rare, with around 26,000 cases reported annually in the U.S., it can turn life-threatening without quick medical intervention.

What causes Rhabdomyolysis?

The condition can be triggered by several factors, including:

Overexertion or intense workouts without proper recovery

Heat and dehydration, especially during training or tournaments

Physical trauma, such as crushing injuries or burns

Certain medications, including statins and antidepressants

Prolonged immobility or genetic muscle disorders

Jumping into intense exercise too quickly or neglecting rest days can also cause muscle fibres to break down faster than the body can repair them, a warning many athletes must heed.

Symptoms to watch out for

The symptoms of rhabdomyolysis can vary from mild discomfort to severe complications. As per studies, common signs include:

Muscle weakness and stiffness

Pain or tenderness in the muscles

Swelling

Dark, tea-coloured urine

Other symptoms may include dehydration, nausea, reduced urination, or even fainting. These typically appear one to three days after a muscle injury or intense physical strain, making it difficult to detect early in athletes or fitness enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.