 Is BTS Coming To India During World Tour 2026? Know The Truth Here
After completing their mandatory military service, all seven members of BTS, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are back together, ready to take over the global stage once again.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: BigHit Music

The wait is almost over! The world’s biggest boy band, Bangtan Sonyeondan, or BTS, is gearing up for one of the most anticipated comebacks in music history, and if the rumours are true, ARMYs (BTS fandom) can expect a massive world tour in 2026. After completing their mandatory military service, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are back together, ready to take over the global stage once again.

BTS' 2026 comeback plans

Following their emotional reunion in June, the group reportedly flew to Los Angeles to begin working on their next studio album. According to reports, the comeback project, featuring collaborations with top international producers and songwriters, is expected to release in March 2026.

article-image

BTS World Tour 2026 buzz

Adding fuel to the excitement, reports from Korean media outlet Naver suggest that BTS will follow their album drop with a global tour running from May to December 2026. As per Hyundai Motor Securities researcher Kim Hyun Young, the eight-month-long tour could include around 65 shows worldwide, drawing nearly 4 million fans in total. Each concert is expected to host over 60,000 attendees, making it one of the group’s most ambitious tours yet.

article-image

Analysts even predict that this tour could significantly boost HYBE’s revenue, potentially pushing the company’s profits beyond 100 billion KRW by mid-2026. The tour's first leg will reportedly focus on North America, followed by Asia and Europe later in the year.

Will BTS finally come to India?

Here's the question every Indian ARMY wants answered: is India on the 2026 world tour list? While no official schedule has been released, there are strong hints that it could finally happen. BTS’ agency, HYBE Corporation, launched its Indian subsidiary, HYBE INDIA, in Mumbai in September 2025, with plans to grow K-pop’s local footprint.

article-image

Interestingly, BTS had previously planned a concert in Mumbai as part of their cancelled 2020 world tour before the pandemic hit. Given India's ever-growing BTS fanbase and HYBE's local expansion, a Mumbai concert in 2026 feels more likely than ever, though fans will have to wait for confirmation.

