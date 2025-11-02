 Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Dress Baby Malti Marie As 'Ghost Princess' For Halloween In New York
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Halloween 2025 with baby Malti Marie in New York with a cosy family outing that melted hearts across the internet.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra & family celebrates Halloween 2025 | Instagram

Halloween just got a lot cuter—thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their little star, Malti Marie! The power couple celebrated Halloween 2025 in New York with a cosy family outing that melted hearts across the internet. This year, the real showstopper wasn’t a Hollywood red carpet look, but Malti's adorable "ghost princess" costume that had fans swooning.

Priyanka's Halloween 2025 with family

Priyanka took to Instagram on Saturday to share glimpses of their family’s Halloween fun. Sharing the photos, the actress captioned her post, “We made it home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the ghost princess."

The pictures captured sweet moments from their trick-or-treating adventure, where Priyanka and Nick kept their looks laid-back in jeans and jackets, giving their daughter the spotlight she deserved. Malti looked cute and spooky, dressed in a white ghostly gown complete with a tiny crown.

Adding a quirky yet sentimental touch, Priyanka accessorised her casual look with a spider-shaped ring detailed with her daughter’s name.

Fans react

It didn’t take long for the internet to fall in love with the post. Fans flooded the comments with admiration, calling Malti “the cutest Halloween baby ever” and praising Priyanka and Nick for their down-to-earth parenting style.

One fan wrote, “I just can’t take my eyes off her!” while another added, “How lovely! Great job, mum and dad, for giving her a normal childhood despite your crazy schedules.”

While Priyanka and Nick often keep their daughter’s life private, moments like these give fans a rare glimpse into their family’s warmth and togetherness. Between their demanding global careers and parental duties, the couple continues to find ways to make everyday moments special.

