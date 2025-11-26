'I’m Not On That Boat, Sorry Shukri': Dale Steyn Condemns South Africa Coach For Using The Word 'Grovel'; Video

Image: Dale Steyn/X

South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn has condemned national head coach Shukri Conrad for using the word “grovel” to describe South Africa’s dominance over India in the second Test in Guwahati. Steyn’s comments came ahead of Day 5, where he distanced himself from the remark. Speaking during live broadcast Steyn looked visibly uncomfortable as he addressed the controversy.

He said, “I’m not on that boat, eh? I don’t like that. I almost don’t even want to make a comment about it.There are certain things you just don’t say. There’s stigma attached to it. It just wasn’t necessary. South Africa were in such a dominant position saying nothing is enough. I’m just not on that boat.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Steyn stressed that context and history made the word unacceptable, regardless of Conrad’s intention or tone. “Maybe I pick up his tone now it’s not as harsh as Tony Greig’s. But that doesn’t matter. You just don’t use words like that. Toss it. You don’t have to say it. That’s disappointing. Sorry, Shukri, but that’s disappointing.”

Conrad on Day 4 had sparked the storm after explaining South Africa’s decision to bat deep into their second innings, leaving India a mountain of 549 runs to chase in the fourth innings. He said the Proteas wanted India to “really grovel” by keeping them on the field for nearly 80 overs and then challenging them to survive on the final day.

Conrad also noted he was “stealing a phrase” from the late England captain Tony Greig, whose infamous “grovel” comment about the West Indies ahead of the 1976 series has long been viewed as one of cricket’s most inflammatory and racially loaded statements.

South Africa edging closer to series whitewash

South Africa are currently on the road to inflict whitewash on India as they look to win the final test in Guwahati. At the time of writign India were 114/6 with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja leading the fightback. India are unable to cope with Simon Harmer, as the off-spinner took 3 wickets in the morning session. Harmer removed Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel in the same over earlier, followed by wicket of Rishabh Pant. Sai Sudarshan wa sthe last man to be dismissed with Muthusamy claiming the wicket.