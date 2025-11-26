26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Maha Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar Calls For Global Unity Against Terrorism

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar | X @niranjandtweets

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar delivered a powerful and deeply personal address in Mumbai as India marked seventeen years since the 26/11 terror attack. Speaking before a gathering that included Israeli delegates and Indian dignitaries, Narvekar reflected on the shared histories and shared tragedies that bind India and Israel, emphasising the urgent need for unity against terrorism in all its evolving forms. India and Israel, Reborn Nations Bound by Shared Challenges Narvekar began by recalling how India and Israel, two ancient civilisations, were reborn as modern nations just seventy seven years ago.

Both countries, he said, inherited not only their independence but also the heavy responsibility of protecting it in difficult neighbourhoods. He spoke of the common struggles faced by the two democracies, both striving to build prosperous futures while safeguarding the present. The goal remains the same, he pointed out, to ensure that every child grows up with dignity, hope and a sense of security.

A Pain That Mumbai Will Never Forget

Turning to the 26/11 attack, Narvekar revisited the sixty hour siege that brought Mumbai to a standstill in 2008. Ten armed men trained and sent from across the western border stormed into the city, targeting crowded public spaces, hotels and residential buildings. He recalled the brutal attack on Nariman House, also known as Chabad House, where young Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife Rivka were killed.

Narvekar noted that the attack was not only an assault on a community but also an assault on the soul of India, a country known for embracing every culture and every religion. Mumbai, he said, chose resilience over fear. India stood united and refused to be defined by violence. Parallels with Recent Global Tragedies Narvekar also drew parallels between the 26 /11 attack, the 7 October 2023 attack in Israel, and the killing of twenty six Hindu tourists in Pahalgam earlier this year in April 2025.

The locations were different, the victims were different, he said, but the grief was the same. He pointed out that while the perpetrators of these attacks may never meet each other, their ideology remains similar. It is an ideology that views diversity as a threat and freedom as a vulnerability.

Narvekar warned that terrorism continues to evolve with new technologies, new networks and new tactics. What remains unchanged, he stressed, is its attempt to weaken democracies and divide societies.

A Call for Global Unity and Stronger Cooperation

Recalling the response to the 9 by 11 attack in New York, Narvekar said the world reacted with solidarity. He urged nations to show the same unity after 26/11 and after 7 October. He asserted that every innocent life must be valued equally, whether in Kashmir or in Israel, and that terrorism has no borders, no sanctity and no justification. He reaffirmed that India stands firmly against terrorism in all forms and remains committed to justice and security. Narvekar encouraged deeper cooperation between India and Israel in intelligence, security and technology, stating that both nations share not just strategic goals but also common values.

A Personal Memory from 26/ 11

Narvekar shared a deeply personal memory as he recounted how the attack on Chabad House took place in the very constituency he represents. He was an eyewitness on the streets of Colaba as the tragedy unfolded, an experience that he said strengthened his resolve to fight terrorism without compromise. In his role as Speaker and as a representative of Mumbai, he pledged full cooperation in efforts to enact stronger laws aimed at dismantling terrorism in all forms.

A Promise of Courage, Unity and Hope

Ending his address, Narvekar said the world must leave behind a safer and kinder future for the next generation. He reiterated that India believes in the philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, considering the world as one family, and with that spirit he assured the Israeli community of India’s unwavering support.

