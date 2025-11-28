Nava Raipur Fortified For 60th All India DGs-IGs Conference

PM Modi, Amit Shah & NSA Ajit Doval To Attend National Security Conclave In Naya Raipur From November 28 |

Raipur: Preparations are in the final stage for the 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGs-IGs), scheduled to take place at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Chhattisgarh, from November 28 to 30.

PM Modi to Address Security Chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the historic conference. He will arrive in Raipur on November 28 and depart on November 30. The event has been themed ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’. It will serve as an effective platform for India's top security brass to review progress on major policing challenges and to chart a roadmap for a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ (Secure India).

Key Discussions on Internal Security

The conference's agenda will focus on five key areas:

* Left Wing Extremism (LWE)

* Counter-terrorism strategies

* Disaster management

* Women’s Safety

* The use of forensic science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing

* Challenges erupted due to radicalization and religious conversion

Discussions will also encompass operational, infrastructural, and welfare challenges facing police forces nationwide.

High-Profile Attendees

The conference will host India’s key leadership and security chiefs, including:

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah

* National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

* Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar

* Directors General of Police (DGPs) from all States and UTs

* Heads of central police organizations

Around 500 IPS-rank officials, including 33 DGPs and 22 DG/ADG rank officials from central paramilitary forces, are expected to participate.

Security Deployment

Security has been massively enhanced, converting the city and the conference site into a fortress. An estimated 15,000 police personnel have been deployed, and the area has been divided into sectors managed by 18 specialized teams to ensure smooth execution, safety, and coordination. Choppers will be deployed for the emergency operation and ensure safety.

Distinguished Service Medals Expected

While not yet officially confirmed, the Prime Minister is expected to confer the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service during the conference. The Prime Minister's visit is strictly non-political, with no political programs scheduled during his stay.