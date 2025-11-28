Simple Ayurvedic Ways To Avoid The Dreaded Dengue

Representational Image

With changing weather and seasonal illnesses, Dengue has become a growing concern for both people and healthcare workers. Cases often increase in November and during the monsoon season, as unpredictable weather and heavy rains worsen things. It’s important to learn about Dengue, discover Ayurvedic tips to manage it, and explore Patanjali products that can help you stay safe.

Dealing with Dengue

Dengue, a viral disease, is spread by the Aedes mosquito. One can be infected in sub-tropical and tropical areas, and it is deadly. India faces a major Dengue concern with patient numbers rising throughout the country. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain in the joints and muscles, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, and losing appetite. If severe, you face worsening abdominal pain, constant vomiting, bleeding in the skin and nose, breathing issues, and sleep troubles.

Generally, most recuperate in a few weeks, while the symptoms last for around a week. In Ayurveda, Dengue is associated with Dandaka Jwara or Vishamjwara conditions, in which you suffer from muscle or joint pain and issues related to the Kapha and Pitta Doshas. Avoiding or fighting Dengue can be easy with Ayurveda, related tips, and Patanjali products.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Fight or Avoid Dengue

Avoidance: Simple steps to prevent Dengue include avoiding stagnant water in your house/office/public areas, regularly fumigating, covering your body, and sleeping under a net or screen. Stay away from caffeine, processed or junk food, alcohol, and anything heavy or sugary. Take complete rest if infected.

Herbs: Ayurveda herbs that help avoid or fight Dengue include Tulsi for its antiviral and immunity-boosting properties, Amla for immunity with its Vitamin C content, Giloy to fight infections, Neem for its antiviral properties fighting infection and purifying the blood, Ginger to deal with fever and digestive health, and Turmeric to boost immunity. Other herbs include Triphala, Papaya Leaf Extract, Guduchi, Ashwagandha, and Chirata.

Diet: You should include food that is easily digestible, boosts immunity, and is anti-inflammatory. Hydrate yourself with items like Water, Coconut Water, Fresh Fruit Juices, Rice Water, and Soups or Broths. Consume food items like Khichdi, Daliya, Vitamin C-rich Citrus Fruits, Green Leafy Vegetables, and lightly sauteed/boiled/steamed vegetables.

Your fight to avoid or remove Dengue from your life starts with taking simple precautions, including Ayurveda to avoid or fight the disease, and choosing Patanjali in your life.