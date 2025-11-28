'5 Petrol Pump Hai Ladke Ke Paas': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'

A newlywed couple’s pictures and videos from their wedding day recently went viral, but not for reasons anyone would hope for. Instead of celebrating their union, many online users chose to judge the groom for his darker complexion and scrutinise the bride’s choice of partner.

In the images, the couple stands smiling joyfully amid vibrant wedding decor, a moment meant to be cherished. But trolls quickly turned it into an opportunity for mockery and assumptions.

Colorism strikes again

Comments poured in comparing the bride’s fairer skin to the groom’s darker tone, reinforcing a persistent bias in Indian society. Many assumed the bride must have agreed to this marriage only because of financial or career perks. One user mocked ruthlessly, writing, "Didi ase bhi kya majburi thii"

Another snarky comment read, "Iske paas 5 petrol pump honge" suggesting the groom must be wealthy. Yet another added to the pile with a sweeping stereotype, "Men look like this and expect Loyalty"

These remarks exposed how deep-rooted colorism and looks-based judgment remain, despite India’s progress in representation and conversations around equality.

Supporters push back

Amid the negativity, many stepped forward to defend the couple. They pointed out that critics were ignoring the most important detail, the visible happiness the two share. Some even highlighted claims that the couple has been together since college, celebrating an 11-year romance that has now culminated in marriage.

A user questioned the misplaced outrage by saying, "Go to West and you'll find endless black and white combination. Why is this thing made such a big deal in India ? We are just so obsessed with skin tone"

Another user emphasisedd the absurdity of shaming love, "Wth is “these types of marriages”?? Two perfectly normal good looking people seem to be in love with each other and got married. The core reason is the same as other marriages - a desire to spend their lives together as companions.The real question is what is the core reason behind these types of distasteful tweets?"

The groom pinned his comment on the viral video responding to the love and hate he received. He said, "We really loves your comments and thank everyone for the wishes... see i cannot deny the fact that im black and I have dealt with the racism my entire life but I wish to request just one thing, dont spill absurdity about family just have that sense because for you Im just an ordinary black person but for my wife I wish to be the best husband, Thanks."

In the end, the debate reflects a society struggling between outdated beauty standards and a growing push toward acceptance. Amid the noise, the couple’s smiles stand as a reminder: love doesn’t need anyone’s approval.