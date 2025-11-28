5 Budget-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India: From Beaches To Snowy Mountain Tops, Here's Where You Can Head

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 28, 2025
With the ongoing wedding season, India's travel and tourism scene has been on the rise where couples are making memories with their honeymoon
Here are 5 budget-friendly honeymoon destinations in India that offer everything from sun-kissed beaches to dreamy snow-capped mountains
Goa: Affordable boutique stays and beach shacks. Best for couples who love nightlife and relaxed tropical vibes. Budget range is around ₹20,000 – ₹40,000 (3-4 days)
Munnar, Kerala: Lush tea estates, misty mornings, and cozy private cottages. Perfect for slow, scenic getaways. Budget range is around ₹18,000 – ₹35,000 (3-4 days)
Manali, Himachal. Snowy peaks, adventure sports, hot springs and charming cafes. Ideal for couples who want a mix of romance and thrill. Budget range is ₹20,000 – ₹45,000 (4-5 days
Andaman (Port Blair + Havelock): Crystal-clear blue waters & pristine white-sand beaches. Go scuba diving glass-bottom boating, and beach hopping. Budget range is ₹40,000 – ₹70,000 (4-5 days)
Udaipur, Rajasthan: Heritage havelis, sunset boat rides, lit-up palaces. Cultural experiences with art, folk music & shopping. Budget range is ₹25,000 – ₹45,000 (3-4 days)
