4 Corner India Drive Comes To An End: Reaches Last Stop, Belgaum

In a powerful initiative blending awareness, compassion, and action, the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has brought its nationwide campaign, the #4CornerIndiaDrive-to Belgaum. Launched on July 13, 2025, from Nariman Point in Mumbai, the 40-day road expedition has covered 15,000 km across 15 states, raising awareness about cervical cancer while providing free HPV vaccinations to underprivileged girls.

Impact across India

Fondly calling their vehicle the laal pari, the Rotary team has visited city after city, ensuring that awareness sessions are backed by real action. The mission has a clear target: to vaccinate 1,00,000 young girls against cervical cancer, one of the leading preventable causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India. The campaign reflects Rotary International’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Belgaum: Final stop of the drive

After 37 days on the road, Belgaum has become the final milestone of this inspiring expedition. To mark the occasion, the Rotary team, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Belgaum South, Darpan, Belgaum e-Club, and Inner Wheel Bombay Pier, has announced a Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Camp. In Belgaum's Dr. Umadi’s Clinic, near RPD Cross, they vaccinated 50 underprivileged girls.

Protecting the next generation

This vaccination camp is more than a medical drive, it’s a promise of health, prevention, and hope. By protecting young girls with timely HPV vaccines, Rotary ensures a safer future and contributes to the vision of an HPV-free India.

A movement of change

The #4CornerIndiaDrive is not just a road journey, it’s a nationwide health movement. With every kilometre travelled and every girl vaccinated, the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has shown that determination, compassion, and community support can truly change lives.

As the laal pari completes its last leg in Belgaum, the campaign leaves behind more than numbers, it leaves behind empowerment, awareness, and a healthier tomorrow.