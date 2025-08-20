Washi, Why So Handsome? Washington Sundar's Sporty, Casual Style

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 20, 2025
Washington’s styling seamlessly mixes sporty ease with high-fashion edge, proving versatility beyond the cricket pitch
Rohan Shrestha’s photography accentuates Washington’s raw charisma and bold individuality, turning the shoot into a powerful visual story of sport meeting style
So cool! Here, he is wearing an off-white buttoned polo sweater styled with black trousers, striking the perfect balance between refined and casual
The tan is on point here. He has donned a tan suede jacket over a white vest, accessorised with gold jewelry and stacked rings, blending rugged charm with luxe detailing
Here, he is wearing a textured black knit with subtle patterns, minimal yet sharp, projecting understated sophistication
Here, he has donned a relaxed power fit. Wide-legged beige trousers paired with a sleeveless white tee and layered necklaces, exuding effortless confidence and contemporary street-style vibes
He is wearing an earthy-toned fuzzy sweater in olive and lilac gradients, teamed with casual trousers and sneakers, merging comfort with bold experimental fashion
