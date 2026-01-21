Manali Winter Carnival: Know About The Four-Day Festival & Why It's Celebrated

Manali Winter Carnival |

Shimla: The winter season in India not only brings a cold breeze but also an array of vibrant cultural festivals that celebrate the nation’s rich diversity and traditions. Himachal Pradesh is celebrating the Manali Winter Carnival, which has already begun in the state. The vibrant and cultural festival begins on Tuesday, January 21, 2026, after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the four -day event, which is happening in the Kullu district of Manali. Thousands of tourists from across the country have arrived in the city to witness the annual spectacle. Keep on reading more about Himachal Pradesh's one of the biggest winter festivals.

The Manali Winter Carnival 2026

The Manali Winter Carnival, Himachal Pradesh’s way of welcoming the new year, has been an annual tradition since 1977. Held in January, it transforms the snowy town into a hub of festivities, featuring band performances, food festivals, street plays, folk dances, adventure sports, and more. Originally focused on skiing competitions, the carnival now celebrates local culture and adventure through a diverse lineup of events, making it a must-visit winter experience.

The Manali Winter Carnival is one of the biggest winter festivals of Himachal Pradesh, and this year the festival will be observed from January 20 to 24. The festival features competitions such as Winter Queen and Voice of Carnival from January 21 to 23. The main attraction of the festival is the Mahanati performances where nearly 250 women from around 45 women’s groups will perform traditional nati on Mall Road in colourful attire.

CM Sukhu inaugurates The Manali Winter Carnival

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the grand celebration in Manali. He shared the video of the celebration on his social media account X (formerly X) and wrote, "The grand inauguration of Winter Carnival 2026 in Manali. Giving tourism a new identity with culture, colors, and enthusiasm." Meanwhile, the CM also announced the development of the riverfront project in Manali at a cost of Rs 250 crore and financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for the villages of Solang and Karal to prevent landslides. The CM also said that the government aims to establish Himachal Pradesh as a global hub for nature, adventure, spiritual, and wellness tourism.

Rich culture and heritage to be seen in Tabulex

Approximately 300 women's organizations will display the vibrant culture and customs of the valley through tableaux dressed in traditional clothing on Manali's Mall Road. Thousands of onlookers are anticipated to come together to view the tableaux. During the Winter Carnival, vibrant cultural events will take place at Manu Rangshala and on stages arranged along Mall Road.