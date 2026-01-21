Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan Visits Attari-Wagah Border Ahead Of Republic Day 2026, Poses With Indian Soldiers

By: Aanchal C | January 21, 2026

Actress Ayesha Khan recently took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from her visit to Punjab

The 23-year-old posed proudly with Indian soldiers in front of the Attari-Wagah Border

Sharing the pictures in an exquisite baby blue ethnic look, she wrote, "मेरा देश 🇮🇳♥️"

Ayesha completed her desi style with a pair of traditional silver earrings, nose pin, black bindi and a white fur jacket

In the pictures, she can also be seen savouring delicious Indian food, including chole kucha and lassi

The actress rose to fame with her sensational dance number, 'Shararat', in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar

Her post comes ahead of India's 77th Republic Day celebration on 26th January, 2026

