Japan's Ambassador To India, Ono Keiichi Eats Biryani With Hands, Says 'It Tastes Even Better'

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, has once again won Indian hearts, this time not through diplomacy, but through food. In a delightful social media post, the diplomat shared his experience of enjoying biryani the traditional Indian way, with his hands. The candid experience quickly went viral, sparking conversations about food, culture and the joy of embracing local traditions.

Check it out below:

'Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand'

In the post, Ambassador Ono revealed that he decided to follow his Indian friends and ditch the cutlery while eating biryani. Sharing his takeaway, he wrote, "Tried eating biryani by hand — following my Indian friends. Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand. I feel I've come a little closer to my friends!"

The sushi comparison instantly resonated online, with many appreciating how he connected two very different cuisines through a shared sensory experience.

Desi reacts

Indian netizens flooded the comments section with warm reactions. Many praised him for embracing Indian food culture with such ease, while others were amused by his sushi remark.

One user wrote, "I absolutely love eating with my hands . It’s a different kind of satisfaction, and it’s part of Indian culture." Another joked about trying sushi by hand next, admitting they had only ever used chopsticks before.

A third user expressed, "Great to see you embrace a different culture so gracefully! This is exactly why Indians love the Japanese and your culture. Kudos to your spirit!" Several users also highlighted how moments like these strengthen cultural bonds between India and Japan.

Ono's love for Indian cuisine

This isn’t the first time Ambassador Ono has shown his love for Indian cuisine. During a visit to Telangana in November 2025, he had shared pictures of himself savouring authentic Hyderabadi biryani, calling it a highlight of his travels. What made this moment special, however, was not just the dish but the willingness to adopt the local way of enjoying it.

Beyond biryani, the Japanese envoy has been actively exploring regional flavours. He recently reshared photos from the official Japanese Embassy account showing a team lunch at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, where they indulged in a traditional Andhra thali packed with bold spices and rich flavours.