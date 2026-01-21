 Japan's Ambassador To India, Ono Keiichi Eats Biryani With Hands, Says 'It Tastes Even Better'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleJapan's Ambassador To India, Ono Keiichi Eats Biryani With Hands, Says 'It Tastes Even Better'

Japan's Ambassador To India, Ono Keiichi Eats Biryani With Hands, Says 'It Tastes Even Better'

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, went viral after sharing his experience of eating biryani with his hands. Comparing it to sushi, he wrote, "It tastes even better when eaten by hand." Indians praised his cultural openness, with many applauding his continued love for Indian food, including Hyderabadi biryani and Andhra thali.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Ono Keiichi's biryani experience | X

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, has once again won Indian hearts, this time not through diplomacy, but through food. In a delightful social media post, the diplomat shared his experience of enjoying biryani the traditional Indian way, with his hands. The candid experience quickly went viral, sparking conversations about food, culture and the joy of embracing local traditions.

Check it out below:

Read Also
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming...
article-image

'Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand'

In the post, Ambassador Ono revealed that he decided to follow his Indian friends and ditch the cutlery while eating biryani. Sharing his takeaway, he wrote, "Tried eating biryani by hand — following my Indian friends. Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand. I feel I've come a little closer to my friends!"

FPJ Shorts
'Should Not Allow Old Issues To Overshadow Party's Interests': TTV Dhinakaran As AMMK Set To Rejoin NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
'Should Not Allow Old Issues To Overshadow Party's Interests': TTV Dhinakaran As AMMK Set To Rejoin NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
Donald Trump Leaves For Davos Again To Attend World Economic Forum After Journey Disrupted Due To Air Force One Snag
Donald Trump Leaves For Davos Again To Attend World Economic Forum After Journey Disrupted Due To Air Force One Snag
USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
USA Launches 'FIFA PASS' To Help International Fans Fast-Track Visas For 2026 World Cup
India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres
India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres

The sushi comparison instantly resonated online, with many appreciating how he connected two very different cuisines through a shared sensory experience.

Desi reacts

Indian netizens flooded the comments section with warm reactions. Many praised him for embracing Indian food culture with such ease, while others were amused by his sushi remark.

One user wrote, "I absolutely love eating with my hands . It’s a different kind of satisfaction, and it’s part of Indian culture." Another joked about trying sushi by hand next, admitting they had only ever used chopsticks before.

Read Also
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
article-image

A third user expressed, "Great to see you embrace a different culture so gracefully! This is exactly why Indians love the Japanese and your culture. Kudos to your spirit!" Several users also highlighted how moments like these strengthen cultural bonds between India and Japan.

Ono's love for Indian cuisine

This isn’t the first time Ambassador Ono has shown his love for Indian cuisine. During a visit to Telangana in November 2025, he had shared pictures of himself savouring authentic Hyderabadi biryani, calling it a highlight of his travels. What made this moment special, however, was not just the dish but the willingness to adopt the local way of enjoying it.

Read Also
Naomi Osaka Makes A Jaw-Dropping Australian Open Entry In 'Jellyfish' Outfit, Umbrella Inspired By...
article-image

Beyond biryani, the Japanese envoy has been actively exploring regional flavours. He recently reshared photos from the official Japanese Embassy account showing a team lunch at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, where they indulged in a traditional Andhra thali packed with bold spices and rich flavours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japan's Ambassador To India, Ono Keiichi Eats Biryani With Hands, Says 'It Tastes Even Better'
Japan's Ambassador To India, Ono Keiichi Eats Biryani With Hands, Says 'It Tastes Even Better'
AR Rahman's Spiritual Journey: From Dilip Kumar to Islam at 23; Find Out The Real Meaning Behind His...
AR Rahman's Spiritual Journey: From Dilip Kumar to Islam at 23; Find Out The Real Meaning Behind His...
What Is 'Colour Hunting Date' Trend? This Is Romantic Couple's New Way Of Spending Quality Time In...
What Is 'Colour Hunting Date' Trend? This Is Romantic Couple's New Way Of Spending Quality Time In...
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming...
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming...
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH